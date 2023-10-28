Lieutenant Governor nod to end services of civil defence volunteers from Nov 1

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 27

Another tussle has erupted between the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over civil defence volunteers.

The Lieutenant Governor today approved the termination of services of all the existing civil defence volunteers from November 1.

An official at the Raj Niwas said Saxena also raised concerns about their livelihood while approving the termination. The civil defence volunteers, who lose their jobs in the process, should be considered for appointment as Home Guard, the L-G directed the CM. He had recently approved 10,000 posts of Home Guard.

Appoint them as Home Guard: CM Suddenly laying off volunteers, who come from humble backgrounds, will put their families in severe financial crisis. They should be urgently appointed as Home Guard and assigned responsibilities as bus marshals. —Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Saxena also flagged the issue of civil defence volunteers not getting their salary for the past six to seven months. He expressed dissatisfaction over the fact that although the subject was a transfer matter, the file was not sent to him.

Quoting the L-G, the official said he had directed the Director General of Home Guard to engage and employ large number of Home Guard after following due process in the first phase. The exercise is expected to be completed by December.

In his letter to Home Minister Kailash Gahlot, the CM said, the suddenly laying off volunteers, who come from humble backgrounds, would put their families in severe financial crisis. Thus, he stressed on urgently appointing them as Home Guard and assign them responsibilities as bus marshals.

In his proposal to the LG, Kejriwal had suggested their services be continued as bus marshals till an adequate number of Home Guard were appointed.

The CM said, “Since the existing civil defence volunteers have experience of working as bus marshals, a plan should be developed to appoint them as Home Guard, allowing them to render their services as bus marshals, unless there was any complaint against an individual.”

A source in the Delhi Government earlier today had said if the volunteers were removed, they would go to the Supreme Court. The source further added that bus marshals were required to ensure the safety of women travellers and there would be no compromise on the subject.

A statement issued by the Delhi Government read: “Objections were raised by some officers that civil defence volunteers cannot be appointed on regular jobs as per the law and they can only be called for specific disaster-related work.”

The statement mentioned that despite directions by ministers, salary of volunteers were stopped for several months. “The CM said all their pending salaries be paid and if they have to be stopped from doing regular work, it may be implemented from November 1,” it added.

“The CM said that if civil defence volunteers had to be replaced with Home Guard as bus marshals, it will take time because the government does not have adequate number of spare Home Guard. New recruitments will have to be made which will take a lot of time.” the statement added.

The bus marshals and civil defence volunteers had been protesting from time to time for the disbursal of their dues but no action had been taken so far.

The marshals, who work on contractual basis, are paid Rs 844 per day, which usually includes around eight hours of work but can go up to 10 hours. There are around 8,000 civil defence volunteers posted as bus marshals on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.

#Arvind Kejriwal #VK Saxena