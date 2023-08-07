Lieutenant Governor okays prosecution of 6 people in riot case

PTI

New Delhi, August 6

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has granted sanction to prosecute six people accused in a case related to the death of a man due to gunshot injury during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday.

The victim, 25-year-old Shahid alias Allah Mehar, a resident of New Mustafabad, was killed on February 24. During the investigation of the case, it has emerged that a deep-rooted conspiracy was hatched under the garb of democratically opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill which led to the riots in the North-East district of Delhi, the officials said.

The FIR was lodged on March 1, 2020, at the Dayal Pur police station against Mohd Firoz, Chand Mohd, Rais Khan, Md Junaid, Irshad and Akil Ahmed. According to officials, the six accused had entered the building of Saptarishi Ispat and Alloys Pvt Ltd and looted the office with other rioters besides killing the victim.