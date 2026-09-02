Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu bats for Indore model to tackle waste crisis in Delhi

With Delhi generating around 13,000 metric tonnes of municipal waste every day, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday called for adopting proven waste-management practices such as Indore’s model, greater use of technology and collective public responsibility to address the Capital’s mounting waste challenge. Inaugurating a one-day brainstorming workshop on municipal solid waste management organised by the Municipal Corporation (MC) of Delhi in collaboration with IIT-Delhi at India International Centre, Sandhu said Delhi should study and adapt successful models from India and abroad instead of “reinventing” solutions that had already proved effective.

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The L-G cited Indore as an example of what sustained municipal efforts and public participation could achieve and called for its practices to be suitably adapted to Delhi’s scale, density and local conditions.

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He said scientific waste management was not merely a cleanliness issue but was closely linked to public health, environmental protection and quality of life. The focus, he said, needed to shift from a “waste-to-landfill” approach towards “waste-to-wealth” by reducing, reusing, recycling and recovering resources from waste.

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Emphasising source segregation, Sandhu said wet, dry, sanitary and domestic hazardous waste needed to be separated at source to improve recycling and scientific processing.

He stressed the need for digital monitoring, data management and modern waste-processing technologies to make the system more efficient and transparent. The L-G said waste management could not be left to municipal bodies alone, and called for resident welfare associations (RWAs), market associations, industries, institutions, public representatives, experts and citizens to work together.

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Every household, he said, needed to be treated as an equal stakeholder in keeping the city clean. Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said cleanliness was a collective responsibility and should remain a priority for building a healthier city.

He highlighted measures including the clearing of landfill sites, strengthening of sanitation infrastructure and deployment of new machinery. Wahi called for strict enforcement and proposed developing selected wards as model wards to showcase best practices in sanitation and waste management.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, sharing his city’s experience, said sustained efforts, responsive governance and timely grievance redressal were key to building public trust. He stressed behavioural change and decentralised waste management through initiatives such as zero-waste wards, colonies and roads. MC Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar said source segregation, scientific processing and resource recovery were among the civic body’s key priorities. He said the MC was strengthening the waste-management chain and expanding processing facilities, with greater use of machinery and technology. The civic body plans to increase resource recovery by converting organic waste into compost and biogas and recycling dry waste, with the aim of reducing the amount ultimately sent to landfill sites.