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Home / Delhi / Life convict at Tihar who jumped parole 16 years ago arrested in Ludhiana

Life convict at Tihar who jumped parole 16 years ago arrested in Ludhiana

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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The accused was produced before the competent authorities and sent back to Tihar Jail, said the police. FILE
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The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested a life convict who had been absconding for nearly 16 years after jumping parole in a 2002 murder case registered at Krishna Nagar police station. The accused, identified as Tota Ram, alias Bablu (45), was traced to Ludhiana in Punjab and sent back to Tihar Jail.

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The police said Tota Ram was convicted in FIR Number 184/2002 under Sections 302, 307 and 34 of the IPC for the murder of Dilshad and the attempted murder of Dildar during a dispute over tehbazari (fee charged to street vendors for land usage) in August 2002. He and co-accused Satyaprakash allegedly attacked the victims with a coconut-cutting knife, killing Dilshad on the spot and leaving Dildar critically injured.

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The accused was serving a life sentence when he was granted one month’s parole by the Delhi High Court on September 24, 2010. However, he failed to surrender after the parole period ended and remained on the run.

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According to the Crime Branch, a team led by Inspector Sunil Kumar Kalkhande conducted technical surveillance and field verification to track him down. Investigators learnt that he had visited his native village in UP’s Badaun before heading to Ludhiana.

The police apprehended him from a rented accommodation in Sadma Kalan village of Ludhiana district on July 31. Tota Ram allegedly told police that after absconding, he frequently changed his residence and concealed his identity to evade arrest. He eventually settled in Ludhiana, married, adopted the name Bablu and worked as a vegetable vendor in nearby villages. He has a son and a daughter.

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The accused was produced before the competent authorities and sent back to Tihar Jail, said the police.

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