Life is precious, monitor Sonam Wangchuk’s health: Delhi High Court tells authorities

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed authorities to monitor on a daily basis the health of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar here, and extend medical aid if needed.

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A Bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asserted that life was precious and said Wangchuk’s condition should be regularly checked by government doctors.

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Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre as well as the Delhi Government, submitted that life of every individual was precious and there was no objection to undertaking Wangchuk’s regular medical check-up.

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“We observe that life of any citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by government authorities to save the same,” the court said.

“We appreciate the stand taken by the Solicitor General and direct that Wangchuk’s medical condition shall be monitored on a daily basis and whatever medical intervention is required shall be taken,” it ordered.

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The court passed the order on a PIL raising concern over Wangchuk’s health.

The Cockroach Janta Party has been holding a protest for over 25 days demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast since then.