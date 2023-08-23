Light rain likely in Delhi today

PTI

New Delhi, August 22

Light rain is expected in Delhi on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature in the city settling two notches above normal at 35.8°C.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm stood at 75 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Light rain was forecast on Tuesday but no rainfall was reported till late evening. However, overcast conditions prevailed in the evening.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the city’s primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 29°C.

On Monday, Delhi recorded a low of 28.4°C, two notches above the normal, while the maximum temperature settled four notches above the season’s average at 38.1°C.

Delhi has recorded above-normal rainfall in the last four months and the cumulative precipitation this year has already equalled the yearly quota of 774 mm.