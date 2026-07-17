Liquor policy: Delhi High Court gives final 2 weeks to Kejriwal, Sisodia to respond to CBI’s plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted a final opportunity to AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak, asking them to respond within two weeks to the CBI’s plea against a trial court order discharging them in the liquor policy case.

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Justice Manoj Jain deferred hearing on CBI’s revision petition after none appeared for the discharged accused persons due to work abstention by high court lawyers, and listed the case for hearing arguments on behalf of the investigating agency on August 17 and 18.

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