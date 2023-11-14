Liquor sale fetches over Rs 525 crore to Delhi govt

New Delhi, November 13
Sixty-four lakh liquor bottles worth about Rs 121 crore were bought by people in Delhi in just three days running up to Diwali on Sunday, officials said.
According to official data, the week before Diwali saw a sale of over one crore of liquor bottles fetching Rs 234.15 crore to the government, they said. The total sale in the 17 days before Diwali was over three crore bottles, bringing in a revenue of Rs 525.84 crore.
