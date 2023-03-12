Litigant submits fake relief order, court directs police to register FIR

PTI

New Delhi, March 11

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal here has asked the Delhi Police to register an FIR against a litigant and probe her for placing on record a fake court order to claim Rs 23.50 lakh as compensation.

The tribunal’s Presiding Officer Ekta Gauba Mann said the attempt by the litigant Pooja to wrongfully claim the compensation awarded to the petitioner in another case was a “very serious issue”.

“It appears the applicant Pooja has prepared a fake order of this court dated December 1, 2021, by getting it fabricated by mentioning in place of Pushpa Rajwar vs Nawab Ali as Pooja vs the State and others and by mentioning in place of the name of this court the wrong name of the court as Ekta Gautam Mann,” the judge said.

By moving the present application, Pooja was attempting to get released Rs 23.50 lakh, which was awarded earlier to the petitioner (or victim) in the Pushpa Rajwar vs Nawab Ali case, she added in the order dated March 6.

She also ordered the Delhi Police to probe the matter and register an FIR against Pooja.

The court directed its officials to send a copy of the order to the Principal District and Sessions Judge, North District of Rohini Courts, with a request to consider the matter.

“A copy of the order be also sent to the Bar Association of Rohini Courts that the said litigant Pooja is moving wrong applications through counsels,” it said.

The matter has been posted for further hearing after receiving the SHO’s report on March 14.

During the hearing, Pooja’s counsel requested the court to withdraw his ‘vakalatnama’, a document by which petitioners authorise advocates to represent them in court.

The counsel said he was a young member of the bar and he was not aware his client had fabricated a court order to support her claim.

The court allowed the advocate to withdraw his vakalatnama.