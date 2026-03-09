Litigants in Capital can now get full court fee refund if disputes settled amicably

Advertisement

President Droupadi Murmu has granted assent to a key legal provision that will now allow litigants in the national capital to claim full refund of the court fees if disputes are settled amicably at any stage of the proceedings.

The Court Fees (Delhi Amendment) Act, 2026, amends the older versions of the court fee law and encourages settlements by allowing the full refund of the court fees.

The Department of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, today notified the new law following the grant of the assent by the President of India on February 19.

The Act, passed by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi on January 9, 2026, amends provisions of the Court Fees Act, 1870 in its application to the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The amendment aims to promote amicable settlement of disputes and streamline provisions related to the refund of the court fees.

Under the new law, Section 16 of the Court Fees Act has been substituted to provide that when parties to a suit or appeal settle their dispute amicably at any stage of the proceedings, the plaintiff or counter-claimant will be entitled to receive a certificate from the court authorising a full refund of the court fee paid on the plaint or counter-claim.

The provision applies regardless of whether the settlement occurs with or without the intervention of the court and irrespective of whether dispute resolution mechanisms under Section 89 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 are invoked.

Once the suit or appeal, including any counterclaim, is disposed of as settled or compromised, the litigant can obtain the refund from the collector or the competent officer.

The amendment also omits Section 16A, which had been inserted earlier through the Court Fees (Delhi Amendment) Act, 2010 and notified in the Delhi Gazette on February 11, 2010.

According to the notification, the Act will come into force from the date of its publication in the Delhi Gazette.