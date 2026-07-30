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Home / Delhi / Live Burial trick goes wrong for stunt performer in Haryana

Live Burial trick goes wrong for stunt performer in Haryana

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:39 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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A 27-year-old performer died of suffocation during a “buried alive” stunt at a travelling bicycle circus in Khori village of Nuh district. He remained inside a sealed sack in an underground pit for nearly three days as part of a live Samadhi act. He was found unresponsive when he was dug out. The police handed over the body to his family after the post-mortem and have launched an investigation into the incident.

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According to the police, the deceased was identified as Deepak, a resident of Gaunchi village in Faridabad. He was one of the organisers of a travelling bicycle circus that had been set up on a vacant plot in Khori village under the Tauru area of Nuh district.

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Before the burial act, Deepak performed a series of cycling stunts to entertain the audience. The finale of the show was his “live Samadhi” act. He entered a sack, was lowered into a specially dug pit and was covered with mounds of soil as part of the performance.

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A senior police officer said that the investigation revealed Deepak had entered the pit on Thursday and died of suffocation while buried underground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately after being taken out of the pit, but doctors declared him dead.

“Although preliminary investigations suggest suffocation while buried underground as the likely cause of death, the exact circumstances will become clear only after the post-mortem report is received. We are investigating the matter,” said Inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO of the Tauru Sadar police station.

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When contacted, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Akhil Pilani said such stunts are illegal and that the district administration would examine how such a life-threatening event was organised without the required permission.

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