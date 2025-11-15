Live-in couple arrested for murder in Gurugram

Solving a blind murder mystery, the Gurugram police have arrested a live-in couple for the murder of a 40-year-old private company employee. The main accused revealed that the deceased was his senior in the company and had asked him to befriend his live-in partner, due to which the couple decided to kill him.

The police have seized a knife, a helmet, a bike, ID card and a bag of the deceased from the possession of the accused.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sonpal, a native of Govindpur, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, who lived as a tenant at Khoh village and worked in a private company at IMT, Manesar. The body of the deceased was recovered from the Kosi border after the arrest of the main accused on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Kushalpal Singh (26), alias Kaushal, resident of Kaimthal village, Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, and his live-in partner Bhavna (19), resident of Prahladpur village, Kasganj district, UP. Both were living together at Sector 1 of IMT, Manesar.

On October 7, the brother-in-law of the deceased filed a missing complaint with the police, stating that like every day, on October 4, Sonpal went to the company at 9.00 am, but did not return home. His phone was also switched off.

While investigating, the police found it to be a case of murder. The cops arrested the main accused Kushalpal from Pachgaon on Thursday and arrested Bhawna today from Manesar area. The accused couple confessed to the murder.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that Sonpal was his senior and used to ask him to befriend Bhawna, due to which the couple hatched a plan to eliminate Sonpal. As per the plan, on October 4, both the accused took Sonpal to Mathura on a motorcycle stolen by Kushalpal from Panchgaon, in July.

They reached Kosi border in UP via KMP and attacked Sonpal in his head with a helmet. After this, Kushalpal killed Sonpal by stabbing him over seven times with a knife in his neck,” Inspector Satyawan, SHO of IMT, Manesar police station, said.