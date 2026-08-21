Live-in relationship akin to marriage: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has held that a live-in relationship between consenting adults is akin to marriage and neither parents nor relatives have the right to interfere with their choice or threaten their life and liberty.

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Justice Saurabh Banerjee, while hearing a petition filed by a couple in their 30s, granted police protection to them after they alleged threats from the woman’s father and brother over their relationship.

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The couple told the court that they had been living together “for a while” and intended to marry. They alleged that the woman’s family was unhappy with their relationship and had repeatedly threatened them with violence. They also stated that they had approached the local Station House Officer (SHO), but no action was taken.

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In an order passed on August 13, the court observed that the couple, being consenting adults, had “all rights to choose and reside” with a partner of their choice without interference from anyone.

“Since the petitioners have willingly, consensually and with utmost responsibility chosen to enter into a live-in relationship with each other, nobody, be it their parents/relatives/friends, have a right and/or authority to cause any hinderance and/or interfere with their choice thereof, much less threaten their life and/or liberty,” the court said.

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The court noted that though the petitioners were not legally married, their live-in relationship was, for the purpose of their rights as consenting adults, akin to marriage.

The court further observed that marriages are recognised irrespective of the caste, creed, colour, religion or faith of consenting adults. Curtailing their fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution through “societal morals and prejudices”, it said, amounted to deprivation of an individual’s identity.

The court also referred to the Supreme Court’s position that, despite the absence of wedlock, adults have the unfettered right to reside with each other as they desire.