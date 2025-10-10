DT
Home / Delhi / Loaded truck overturns, woman dead

Loaded truck overturns, woman dead

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:10 AM Oct 10, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File
A woman in her 40s died in Delhi’s Dwarka on Thursday as a truck loaded with construction material overturned.

The police are investigating the incident, but a preliminary report suggests the accident was caused by a sudden road cave-in.

The incident was reported to the Bindapur Police Station. When officers arrived at the scene in Sector 3, they found the truck flipped on the roadside. The woman, a resident of Dwarka, Sector 3, was trapped beneath the vehicle.

Her body was recovered and taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The authorities are currently working to trace the driver of the truck, examining CCTV footage.

