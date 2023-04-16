Local address proof must for enrolment as lawyer in Delhi

New Delhi, April 15
Law graduates not residing in Delhi/NCR can no more get enrolled as a lawyer with the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD).
The BDC, the governing body of lawyers in Delhi, has made the Aadhaar card and voter ID bearing a Delhi/NCR address mandatory for all future enrolments of lawyers.
IDs, including Aadhaar and voter cards, must have residence shown in Delhi/NCR, a BCD statement said.
“Those who wish to apply for enrolment with the BCD are hereby informed that they shall be required to attach a copy of the Aadhaar card and voter ID card of Delhi/NCR and the Aadhaar card and the voter ID card must bear the address of Delhi or the NCR,” the BCD said.
