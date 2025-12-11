DT
Local, global flavours to spice up National Street Food Festival

Local, global flavours to spice up National Street Food Festival

Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:47 AM Dec 11, 2025 IST
Delhi is gearing up for a grand culinary celebration as the 15th National Street Food Festival begins on December 12 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Organised annually by the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI), the three-day festival will bring together more than 500 street food vendors from 27 states and union territories, offering over 500 traditional and regional delicacies.

Sharing details on Tuesday, NASVI officials said this year’s edition carries special significance as lakhs of street vendors across the country mark the silver jubilee of NASVI. The festival, described as the soul food of India, aims to highlight both the diversity of Indian street cuisine and the contribution of vendors to India’s cultural fabric.

Entry to the festival will be from Gate No 14 of JLN Stadium, and the event promises a vibrant mix of flavours, music and art. Celebrity chefs from across the country will participate, mentoring vendors and showcasing culinary innovations. For entertainment, singer Kailash Kher, rapper MC Square, Khullar Ji and Sri Lankan pop sensation Yohani will take the stage.

This year introduces competitive attractions such as the ‘Biryani Battle’, featuring flavours from Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Malabar and Kashmir and a ‘Pani Puri vs Golgappa’ showdown under ‘Chaat Dhamal’. Visitors can also enjoy a chai Junction, offering 10 varieties of tea.

Children will have a dedicated zone titled ‘Dil Toh Bachcha Hai’, featuring games, competitions and interactions with young actor Aarush Verma. Special stalls, serving kids’ favourite treats, will also be set up with a focus on hygiene.

Describing the festival as a colourful fusion of taste, joy and culture, Sangeeta Singh, head of the festival, said it brings India’s rich street food heritage to one platform. Arbind Singh, national coordinator of NASVI, said the festival played a key role in popularising street food culture and advancing the rights of vendors.

The event will also feature international flavours from Tibet, Nepal, Afghanistan and the Philippines, adding a global dimension to India’s biggest street food celebration.

