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Home / Delhi / Residents renew push for removal of Gurugram-Faridabad toll plaza

Residents renew push for removal of Gurugram-Faridabad toll plaza

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Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 05:46 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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file photo...FasTag facility: Over 50,000 vehicles pass through the Bandhwari toll plaza on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road every day.
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Opposition to the toll plaza on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road is gathering momentum once again, with residents, village representatives and local organisations demanding its immediate removal. They claim commuters are being forced to pay toll charges despite poor road conditions and the lack of alternative routes.

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A large panchayat held in the region on Sunday drew participation from residents of several villages and urban colonies located along the Gurugram-Faridabad corridor. Speakers accused the authorities of ignoring long-pending grievances linked to the toll plaza. They alleged that local residents continue to bear an unfair financial burden while using a road that serves as an essential daily commuting route.

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Participants said thousands of office-goers, students and traders travel between Gurugram and Faridabad every day and are compelled to pay toll charges repeatedly. They argued that the road is not an expressway but a vital inter-city link connecting the two NCR cities and should therefore remain toll-free for local commuters. Several speakers also raised concerns over traffic congestion near the toll plaza. They alleged that long queues during peak hours cause delays, fuel wastage and inconvenience for commuters. Representatives of nearby villages said repeated assurances regarding relief for local residents have yet to translate into action.

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During the panchayat, residents resolved to intensify their agitation if the government fails to take concrete steps to remove the toll plaza or provide substantial relief to local users. A delegation is expected to submit a memorandum to the state government and district administration outlining its demands.

The Gurugram-Faridabad Road has remained a contentious issue for several years, with local residents frequently staging protests against toll collection. The issue gains prominence from time to time as traffic volumes rise along the corridor, which has emerged as a key route linking South Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and the Aravalli region.

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Residents attending the gathering argued that the road has become an essential public utility rather than a premium toll corridor. They urged the Haryana Government to intervene and find a long-term solution that balances infrastructure costs with public convenience and interest.

The latest protest has increased pressure on the authorities, with residents warning that the movement could expand further in the coming weeks if their demands continue to remain unaddressed.

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