Locals, cops clash amid anti-encroachment drive

New Delhi, February 12

An anti-encroachment drive in south Delhi's Mehrauli turned ugly on Sunday after locals clashed with the DDA officials and police personnel.

There were reports that the Delhi Police in a bid to normalise the situation used mild laathi-charge, but the official denied it.

It was the second day of the DDA's anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli area on Sunday. Seeing the gravity of the situation, a large number of police personnel were deployed in the area.

The police alleged that local women pelted stones at them. However, no one was hurt in the incident.

"They also threw chilli powder at us. We have initiated legal action against those involved," said the police.

Residents have alleged that authorities were hand in glove when the buildings were built and now the administration had come with full force to demolish their houses. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has urged the DDA to stop the anti-encroachment drive.

On Friday, the urban body said, "Over 1,200 sq m of DDA land has been reclaimed from the encroachers so far, and the exercise is on to reclaim the rest of the encroached government land for its rightful use by all citizens as a park." The action was taken as part of a demolition drive that will continue till March 9, officials had said on Friday. It comes a month ahead of a G20 meeting planned to be hosted at the Archaeological Park in south Delhi.

"The court has in the past taken note of the encroachment in the historic park in connection with multiple cases," a senior DDA official had said. — Agencies