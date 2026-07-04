Lodhi Garden’s six-century-old monuments face ‘growing’ threat

For nearly 600 years, the stone monuments of Delhi’s Lodhi Garden have survived changing empires, wars and the ravages of weather. Today, they face a far quieter yet equally destructive threat - one emerging from within their own walls.

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Fresh concerns have been raised over the condition of the protected 15th century monuments after former Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Mohan Pargaien shared photographs showing peepal and other saplings emerging from cracks in the masonry of structures inside Lodhi Garden.

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Vegetation can be seen sprouting from domes, parapets and stone walls, including those of the Tomb of Muhammad Shah, one of Delhi’s finest surviving examples of Sayyid-Lodi architecture.

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“A historic monument can survive centuries, but not neglect,” Pargaien said. “Saplings like peepal taking root in stone crevices gradually weaken these historic structures in Lodhi Garden. Please don’t wait for visible collapse. Regular maintenance and timely removal require only proactive action,” Pargaien said.

His remarks have drawn attention to a problem that often goes unnoticed until permanent damage has already occurred. What appears to be harmless greenery is, in fact, taking root deep inside the ancient masonry. As the roots grow, they force apart stone blocks and weaken the mortar that has held these monuments together for centuries.

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The concern is particularly significant because the monuments inside Lodhi Garden are protected heritage structures that represent Delhi’s architectural transition during the Sayyid and Lodi periods. These are among the Capital’s most-visited historical landmarks and form an important part of India’s medieval architectural legacy.

The issue has also brought the focus back on routine conservation rather than large restoration projects. While the New Delhi Municipal Council manages the 90-acre Lodhi Garden, the Archaeological Survey of India is responsible for the protection and conservation of the medieval monuments within it.

The visible presence of established saplings on the structures has raised questions over whether regular vegetation clearance is being carried out before plants become deeply rooted.

The current condition suggests that the damage is still at a stage where timely manual removal of the saplings can prevent further deterioration. Left unattended, however, the roots can continue to spread through the masonry, making conservation significantly more difficult and increasing the risk of irreversible structural damage.

The ex-IFS officer’s concerns have reignited a broader conversation about how India’s protected monuments are preserved. His message is that safeguarding heritage is not always about expensive restoration after damage has occured, but about ensuring simple, regular maintenance before centuries-old structures begin to fail from within.