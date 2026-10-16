Lok Nayak Hospital gets advanced CT scanner, 3 MRI machines

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated a dual source 256-slice CT scanner and three MRI machines at Lok Nayak Hospital, expanding diagnostic facilities at the government-run hospital.The equipment has been provided by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) under its corporate social responsibility initiative, and the facilities will be available to patients free of cost, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

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The machines are expected to strengthen diagnosis and treatment in emergency care, cardiology, oncology, neurology, urology, orthopaedics and paediatrics. They will also help detect conditions such as stroke, cancer, liver and prostate diseases, and musculoskeletal disorders.

Gupta said no person should be deprived of quality healthcare because of financial constraints or other difficulties. She said the Delhi Government was expanding modern medical technology and improving infrastructure in government hospitals to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment.

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The Chief Minister also highlighted other healthcare initiatives at Lok Nayak Hospital, including a Lactation Management Unit that functions as a milk bank, a Nucleic Acid Testing machine to improve the safety of blood testing, and a dedicated ward for patients with rare diseases.

She also referred to the ‘Anmol Yojana’, under which newborns are screened for potential genetic disorders using a blood sample collected shortly after birth, allowing treatment to begin early where required.

Singh said Lok Nayak Hospital catered to a large number of patients from densely populated areas and the new equipment would improve access to advanced diagnostic services. He also said newborn screening facilities under Mission Anmol were being provided at the hospital.

Taking a swipe at previous governments, the Health Minister alleged that they had failed to introduce such facilities, adding that the current government was expanding modern healthcare services across Delhi’s government hospitals.

CM hits back at Opposition

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, alleging they were focusing on her personal mannerisms, attire and public engagements instead of issues concerning public welfare.

She said the Opposition should discuss development work and respond to concerns such as crime, drug trafficking and public safety in Punjab. Referring to allegations of misconduct and exploitation of female students by a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, she said the Opposition should also address such serious matters.