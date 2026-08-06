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Home / Delhi / Lok Sabha official found dead in Noida

Lok Sabha official found dead in Noida

Suicide note points to Rs 70L loan

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:16 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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The victim sustained injuries on his hands in the attack. iStock
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A 40-year-old Joint Director posted in the Lok Sabha was allegedly found dead at his apartment in Noida, with investigators recovering an alleged suicide note that reportedly referred to a loan of around Rs 70 lakh, the police said on Wednesday.

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The deceased, identified as Gaurav Gautam, was found unresponsive at his residence in Kendriya Vihar-II in Gautam Buddha Nagar on August 2. The police suspect the officer died by suicide and have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

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“On August 2, the police received information from a hospital that a 40-year-old man had been brought in for treatment and was declared dead by doctors. Preliminary findings suggest he died by suicide," the police said.

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A field unit and a forensic team inspected the flat and collected evidence. The body was sent for a postmortem examination after inquest proceedings.

According to a police officer, the suicide note, which mentioned a loan of around Rs 70 lakh, was being examined as part of the investigation.

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The police said Gautam's wife was not at home when the incident occurred. “When she returned, she called and knocked on the door but he didn’t answer. She then sought the help of a security guard and found her husband unresponsive,” the officer added.

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