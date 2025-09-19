DT
Home / Delhi / Long queues seen for new iPhone 17 launch in Delhi

Long queues seen for new iPhone 17 launch in Delhi

The new series is priced between Rs 82,900 and Rs 2,29,900
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:55 PM Sep 19, 2025 IST
People wait in a queue outside an Apple store in New Delhi on Friday. Reuters
Huge crowds gathered outside Apple stores across the national capital on Friday as the company launched its iPhone 17 series.

Long queues of eager buyers formed at Select Citywalk mall in Saket, where enthusiasts began queuing since Thursday night to be among the first to purchase the new models.

Store employees greeted customers with loud applause as sales commenced.

Ashraf, a resident of Sangam Vihar, mentioned that he started waiting in line early in the morning. "Finally, I got my dream phone. It feels like I'm holding an award. I bought it in orange, which I believe will be very popular because it's new in India," he said.

Another customer, Ricky Nigwa, said he arrived at the mall around 10.30 pm on Thursday. "This is my first experience. I have not even pre-booked, I just came to buy the new model for my children," he said.

A customer from Noida added that he had been waiting in line since midnight to purchase the saffron-colored iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The new series is priced between Rs 82,900 and Rs 2,29,900. Apple also launched its thinnest model, so far — the iPhone Air series — which is just 5.6 millimetres thick.

