The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur, today welcomed a new batch of students. Beginning today, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and the entire state Cabinet will spend two days at the institute, attending sessions on governance and management led by top brains in the field.

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At the heart of this move is the Chhattisgarh Government's urge to sharpen governance, focusing on faster and more effective delivery from Bastar to the state's most remote regions.

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"The real test of a government begins after winning an election—meeting public expectations, accelerating development and demonstrating effective leadership amid evolving challenges. With this objective, a two-day reflection and training camp of the Chhattisgarh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, began at IIM-Raipur today," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

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On the first day, ministers attended sessions on leadership, life values, artificial intelligence (AI) and the rural economy. The Cabinet members are also staying on the IIM campus, allowing the programme to serve as a focused platform for dialogue and deliberation.

"In line with the national goal of a Developed India, Chhattisgarh is also reshaping its governance framework to meet emerging demands. With the security situation in Bastar changing significantly, the focus has now shifted to development, investment, agriculture, tourism and the efficient delivery of government services to the remote areas. In this context, the Sai government is preparing the Cabinet to respond to new challenges and rising public expectations," the CMO added.

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The first day of the programme began with a session by motivational speaker and spiritual mentor Gaur Gopal Das. He engaged ministers on themes such as leadership, life values, inner balance and sensitivity in public life. The session emphasised that the role of a public representative today extends well beyond departmental responsibilities. A minister must also inspire public trust, make balanced decisions during times of pressure and crisis, and provide sensitive leadership amid constantly evolving public expectations. It stressed that the quality of governance depends not only on policies and schemes but also on the vision and balance of those responsible for implementing them.

Special emphasis was also laid on technology and the future of governance. Leading scientist Abhay Karandikar introduced the Cabinet to the changing role of AI, data-driven decision-making and digital governance. The message was clear: in the years ahead, effective governance will be judged not merely by convenience but by how well technology is used to enable faster decision-making, stronger monitoring and more transparent service delivery. In a state like Chhattisgarh, where delivering welfare schemes to remote and tribal regions remains a significant challenge, AI and digital systems have the potential to make governance more efficient, responsive and accessible.

The session on agriculture and the rural economy by NITI Aayog member Dr Ramesh Chand was closely aligned with the state’s ground realities. He stressed the need to enhance rural incomes, strengthen the agricultural value chain, promote local enterprise and adopt a village-centric development approach. Villages, agriculture and forest produce form the backbone of Chhattisgarh’s economy. Therefore, the state’s development trajectory will be sustainable only if farmers, rural employment and the local economy remain at the centre of policymaking.

CM Sai described the camp as a necessity in changing times. He said that a government must keep learning, continuously evaluate itself and prepare for future challenges. The sessions on the first day signalled that Chhattisgarh now wants to shape governance not merely as an administrative routine, but as a trained, accountable and result-oriented system aligned with the vision of a Developed India.

Bastar in the backdrop of camp

For Bastar, the next phase is about development, public confidence and opportunity. Rapid progress in roads, education, healthcare, tourism, investment and local livelihoods will require a new governance mindset and faster delivery. In this sense, equipping the Cabinet with modern administrative thinking, technology and a people-centric policy perspective is directly linked to Bastar’s future as well.