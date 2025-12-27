Looking back: Red Fort blast exposed gaps in security

The saying “closing the stable door after the horse has bolted” aptly describes how parts of the year unfolded for the Delhi Police. While the force remained on high alert and acted swiftly in some cases, some incidents exposed gaps that were addressed only after the damage had been done.

The year 2025 will go down in history as a challenging one for law and order in the Capital. From a blast near the iconic Red Fort to the unravelling of a “white-collar terror module” and a series of hoax bomb threats targeting schools, Delhi spent much of the year under heightened security amid widespread public concern.

Blast outside Red Fort

One of the most alarming incidents was the blast outside the Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The attack, described as a Fedayeen operation, was the first of its kind in the last 14 years.

The previous such incident occurred on May 25, 2011, when a parked car outside the Delhi High Court exploded, but no casualties were reported.

In the Red Fort blast, 15 people were killed and 32 injured. The moving car exploded near the gate of Red Fort Metro Station at 6:55 pm, one of the busiest areas in central Delhi, sending shockwaves across the country.

Dr Umar Ul Nabi, from Koil village in Pulwama district of Kashmir, was identified as the perpetrator of the attack.

White-collar terror

module exposed

Investigations into the blast led authorities to a “white-collar terror module,” revealing a network of professionals, including doctors, who were linked to the incident. The probe extended to Faridabad’s Al-Falah University, whose faculty members were found to be complicit in the attack.

During the operation, around 2,900 kg of explosives were recovered from two villages in Faridabad district. Dr Muzzamil Ganaie, a resident of Pulwama, was among the first arrested. Arrests of several others, including many Kashmiri doctors, followed.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with the Special Cell of Delhi Police and Jammu & Kashmir Police, has so far arrested nine accused in the deadly blast case.

Stampede at New Delhi railway station

On the night of February 15, 18 people, including four children and ten women, were killed in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. The surge in passengers occurred as people waited to board trains to Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh was underway, on platforms 12 and 14. The incident also left 15 injured.

Police investigations found that passengers’ confusion between the “Prayagraj Express” and the “Prayagraj Special” led them to panic, fearing they might miss their trains.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav told the Rajya Sabha on August 1 that the stampede was triggered when a heavy load carried by a passenger fell, causing pressure on the stairs connecting platforms 14 and 15. This caused people to trip, leading to the incident at 8:48 pm on FOB-3 staircase, where passengers fell over one another.

Gang wars and

targeted killings

Delhi also saw a resurgence of gang-related violence in 2025, including daylight shootings and targeted killings linked to organised crime syndicates.

In June, a 30-year-old man, nephew of jailed gangster Manjeet Mahal, was killed and his seven-year-old daughter injured by bullet splinters, when unidentified assailants opened fire on them in Bawana.

The police took strict action to deter gangsters. In October, a crackdown resulted in the deaths of five criminals, while 13 others were arrested in the wake of police encounters. The series began on October 1 in south Delhi, where shooters Rahul and Sahil, linked to the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar–Virender Charan gang, were arrested after a gunfight. Both were allegedly hired to carry out the contract killing of a social media influencer. Rahul was also wanted for a triple murder case.

Hoax bomb threats

Bomb threats to schools and government institutions kept police on high alert, although all turned out to be hoaxes. In September, threats were sent to the Delhi Secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), but thorough checks found no suspicious activity.

Police said only three cases of bomb threats had been solved so far, in which children were detained for sending threats to avoid exams. Investigators noted that many such threats were sent via the dark web and Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), which made their origins difficult to trace.

Murder, accident

and assault cases

Road accidents claimed high-profile lives this year. Navjot Singh (52), Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, under the Union Ministry of Finance, died when a BMW hit his motorcycle on Ring Road near the Delhi Cantonment Metro Station. Singh was returning from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, and his wife, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries.

The year also saw sexual harassment allegations against Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a Delhi-based self-styled godman linked to an educational institution. Female students accused him of harassment and psychological trauma, particularly targeting students from economically weaker sections. The allegations sparked outrage and investigations.

Delhi was also rocked by a series of brutal murders, including those of young women. Notable cases included the killings of Neha in Jyoti Nagar, a college student in Sanjay Van, a double murder in Majnu Ka Tila, and the death of 20-year-old Riya in Nand Nagri. Investigations revealed that these crimes were motivated by mistrust, personal grudges and revenge.