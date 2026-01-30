Love marriage ends in tragedy as man murders 27-yr-old wife

Kajal, a 27-year-old SWAT commando with the Delhi Police, met her future husband at a Haryana college, but their love turned sour after marriage, and she was brutally killed by him at their West Delhi home, allegedly hit with a dumbbell and rammed into a door.

Advertisement

His elder brother Nikhil, Constable with the Delhi Police and posted at the Parliament Street police station, recalled the frantic phone call, as he was speaking with her while her husband assaulted her.

Advertisement

Recalling the incident, Nikhil said the ordeal began with a call from Ankur, husband of the deceased who works as a clerk with Defence Ministry. “He told me to make my sister understand,” Nikhil said, adding that he immediately tried to calm the situation and called Kajal.

Advertisement

“She usually didn’t share much, but that day she was opening up about what she was going through,” he said. During the call, Nikhil alleged that Ankur became angry, snatched the phone from Kajal and made disturbing statements. Moments later, Nikhil said he heard his sister screaming before the call abruptly disconnected.

Within minutes, Nikhil received another call asking him to come to the hospital. “When I reached there with police personnel, Ankur and his family were already present. Seeing my sister in that condition was unbearable,” he said.

Advertisement

According to the family, Kajal had suffered severe head injuries and multiple wounds. Nikhil said the family struggled to get her admitted to hospitals as her condition was critical. She was eventually shifted to a hospital in Ghaziabad where she remained on life support before passing away on Tuesday.

Ankur, a clerk with the Ministry of Defence posted in Delhi Cantonment, was arrested the same day of the incident. The police said he was initially booked for attempt to murder, and the charges will now be converted to murder following Kajal’s death.

The family has accused Ankur and his relatives of subjecting Kajal to sustained mental and physical harassment over dowry demands, even though it was a love marriage. The couple had known each other since their college days in Panipat and got married in 2023. They have a one-and-a-half-year-old son, who is now with his maternal grandparents.

Nikhil also recalled an earlier incident about five months ago when Kajal was allegedly slapped by her husband. “I asked her to come back with me, but Ankur apologised and promised it wouldn’t happen again. I told my sister she could leave anytime,” he said.

He further alleged that Kajal was made to do household chores even during her pregnancy, despite returning home after long duty hours.

Kajal’s father, Rakesh, claimed the family faced repeated dowry demands. “We gave a motorcycle, gold jewellery and cash at the wedding, but the harassment continued,” he said. Her mother said the family had spent nearly Rs 20 lakh on the wedding and had taken loans. “My daughter suffered a lot. I want justice,” she said.

The police said financial stress and frequent domestic disputes also contributed to tensions between the couple. According to investigators, Kajal was allegedly first hit against a door frame before being attacked with a dumbbell during the assault.

A case has been registered at the Mohan Garden police station based on Nikhil’s complaint, and further investigation is underway.