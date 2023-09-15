Lovely takes over as chief of Delhi Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 14

Arvinder Singh Lovely today formally took charge as president of the Congress’ Delhi unit. He asked party workers to work to strengthen the party and strive to free the country from “misgovernance”.

The former Delhi minister, who returned to the post on September 1, formally took charge as president at an event organised at the Delhi Congress headquarters on Rouse Avenue.

“I bow in gratitude to all the Congressmen. I will try to fulfil the responsibility and trust that you have reposed in me. I call upon all of you not only to strengthen the party, but also to strive to rid the country of misgovernance (of the BJP),” he said in his address after taking over as the president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).

#Congress