Low visibility hits operations at Delhi airport, 131 flights cancelled  

Low visibility conditions disrupted flight operations at Delhi airport on Tuesday, leading to airlines cancelling 131 flights, a Delhi International Airport Ltd official said.

"Due to low visibility, 52 departures and 79 arrivals have been cancelled so far at Delhi airport," the official said.

The northern parts of India, including Air India's primary hub Delhi, experience low visibility due to dense fog with a potential to have a cascading impact on flight schedule across the network.

Aviation regulator DGCA has announced December 10 - February 10 next year as the official fog window during this winter.

In a related development, crisis-hit IndiGo cancelled 113 flights across its network due to disruptions caused by bad weather at Delhi airport on Tuesday.

The airline said it will not operate 42 flights on Wednesday on account of bad weather at Delhi airport.

As winter sets in, early mornings across northern India can bring fog that may occasionally slow down flight movements, IndiGo said in a post on X.

"Our teams are well prepared and closely monitoring weather conditions," IndiGo said, adding that wherever possible, “we are making thoughtful adjustments on the ground to reduce inconvenience and ensure any waiting time is as comfortable as possible”.