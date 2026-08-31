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Home / Delhi / LPG cylinder blast leaves couple with 60pc burns

LPG cylinder blast leaves couple with 60pc burns

Mishap took place at a slum behind the Vivek Vihar police station

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Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:04 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Explosion in a small LPG cylinder in a slum behind the Vivek Vihar police station left a couple with burn injuries on Sunday evening, bringing emergency teams to the spot within minutes.

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Anil Das, 35, and his wife Khushboo, 30, suffered approximately 60 per cent burns each.

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Cops took them to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, where they were admitted and are undergoing treatment.

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The Delhi Fire Services received information about the blast at 4.24 pm. Two water tenders and a water bowser were sent to the spot. Firefighters, led by STO Deshpal, reached the site and began efforts to control the fire.

The fire was completely brought under control by 5 pm.

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The incident occurred in a cluster of shanties behind the Vivek Vihar police station.

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