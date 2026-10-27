LPG distributors protest, threaten pan-India stir

Over 4,000 LPG distributors from across the country staged a protest at CBD Ground in Delhi on Monday, threatening to launch a nationwide strike if the Centre failed to address their long-pending demands within a month.

The demonstration, organised by the LPG Distributors’ Association (India), saw participants from several states and UTs demanding a revision of distributor commissions, restoration of LPG connections in affected areas and an end to alleged interference by oil marketing companies in their operations.

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The association claimed that despite repeated representations to the government, distributors had been awaiting a comprehensive revision of their commissions since 2018, even as operational expenses continued to rise.

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“After 2018, the price of domestic LPG has increased from around Rs 450 to Rs 1,000, while commercial LPG prices have risen from Rs 1,100 to Rs 3,033. However, there has been no corresponding increase in our commission,” said BS Sharma, national president of the LPG Distributors’ Association (India). Sharma said interim relief was provided in 2022 following a study on commission revision, but a comprehensive restructuring remained pending.

“We have been raising these issues continuously for four years and have sought discussions with the government, but our concerns remain unresolved,” Sharma said.

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The distributors also opposed the government’s March 24, 2026, order concerning the discontinuation of LPG supplies in areas where piped natural gas (PNG) infrastructure is available. The association argued that the move could adversely affect their businesses while restricting consumer choice, particularly in areas where private companies were expanding PNG networks.

Raising concerns over electronic know your customer (e-KYC) requirements, the association claimed that around 3.16 crore LPG connections had been suspended due to incomplete verification. Sharma questioned the biometric verification requirements, citing the Supreme Court’s judgment in the KS Puttaswamy case. The association’s claims regarding suspended connections could not be independently verified.

The protesters also alleged that officials of oil marketing companies were interfering in their day-to-day operations by altering supply indents, resulting in financial losses.