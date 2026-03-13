DT
Home / Delhi / Opposition disrupts Lok Sabha over LPG crisis, House adjourned till 2 PM

Opposition disrupts Lok Sabha over LPG crisis, House adjourned till 2 PM

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju criticises Congress for obstruction

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:30 PM Mar 13, 2026 IST
Police personnel detain a Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) member during a protest over the ongoing 'LPG crisis' in the country, in New Delhi, Friday, March 13, 2026. Image credits/PTI Photo
The Lok Sabha on Friday witnessed two adjournments — the first until 12 noon and the second until 2 pm — after Opposition members entered the Well of the House, raising slogans over the LPG crisis.

As soon as the House reassembled at 12 noon, Presiding Officer Sandhya Rai asked for papers to be laid on the table. Despite continued sloganeering by Opposition members, the papers were placed before the House.

The Chair urged the agitating members to return to their seats and allow proceedings to continue, but the members refused, continuing their protests.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the Opposition for obstructing the House’s functioning. “The whole country is watching you, and the public is very angry with this behaviour. With this conduct, you cannot hope to come to power,” Rijiju said, taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “With great sadness, I must say that there is no one left in the Congress party who can make their leader understand,” he added, also criticizing the Opposition for disregarding the Speaker’s request.

Earlier, the House had been adjourned minutes after the session began, as Opposition members stood up and raised slogans. Speaker Om Birla appealed to them to allow the Question Hour to proceed, emphasizing its importance.

“During the Question Hour, issues related to the country and different regions are raised, and the government’s accountability is ensured,” the Speaker said before adjourning the House until 12 noon.

