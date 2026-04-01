LPG quota for migrant workers raised

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The revised allocation translates to 1,368 cylinders of 5 kg equivalent per day, which are being distributed through authorised agencies. The increase is part of a broader framework under which 6,480 commercial cylinders are available daily across sectors, with priority given to essential services such as health institutions, government facilities, and the food sector.

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Announcing the decision, Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the focus was on addressing gaps in supply. “Under CM Rekha Gupta’s leadership, our focus is on ensuring no shortages and filling gaps wherever being observed. Migrant workers’ supply has been doubled to meet demands of those in need,” he said.

To regulate distribution, the authorities have introduced safeguards, including Aadhaar verification, a centralised database to prevent duplication, and a minimum seven-day gap between cylinder issuances to the same individual.

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On intensified inspections to check hoarding and black marketing, he said, “We are committed to fair distribution, no room for false rumours. Inspections are ongoing statewide; anyone involved in hoarding or black marketing faces immediate criminal action.”

The supply is being monitored daily in coordination with oil marketing companies to ensure uninterrupted availability.