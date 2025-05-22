DT
PT
Home / Delhi / LPU launches scholarship scheme for over 22L armed forces’ personnel

LPU launches scholarship scheme for over 22L armed forces’ personnel

Following the success of Operation Sindoor, Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, on Wednesday announced the launch of the Jai Jawan Scholarship, the world’s largest private scholarship scheme exclusively for the over 22 lakh active defence and paramilitary personnel across India....
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:50 AM May 22, 2025 IST
LPU chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal (right) during a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Following the success of Operation Sindoor, Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, on Wednesday announced the launch of the Jai Jawan Scholarship, the world’s largest private scholarship scheme exclusively for the over 22 lakh active defence and paramilitary personnel across India.

The scholarship was announced by Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, LPU chancellor and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), at a press conference held at the Constitution Club of India here.

The initiative offers 100 per cent tuition fee waivers for eligible candidates enrolling in UGC-entitled online undergraduate and post-graduate programmes at LPU during the 2025-26 and 2026-27 academic sessions. “This scholarship holds special national relevance in the wake of Operation Sindoor, where our brave personnel responded with extraordinary courage to the horrific massacre of civilians in Pahalgam,” said Dr Mittal. “No amount of salutes can ever be enough to honour their sacrifices. True respect must go beyond words and translate into meaningful action.”

The scholarship will cover personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and all paramilitary forces. With online classes, anytime-anywhere access and virtual exams, the initiative aims to empower armed forces personnel regardless of their postings.

The scholarship is open to all active service members, with Class XII passouts eligible for undergraduate programmes and graduates for master’s degrees. Dr Mittal said the online degrees were fully UGC-recognised and equivalent to regular degrees.

