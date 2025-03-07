DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / LS Speaker Birla urges youth to be architects of change

LS Speaker Birla urges youth to be architects of change

Says they will lead research on the global stage
article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Mar 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addresses the gathering during a business conclave in New Delhi on Thursday. Mukesh Aggarwal
Advertisement

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday emphasised that India’s youth will pioneer groundbreaking innovations and lead research on the global stage.

Speaking at the Business Conclave organised by Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University, Birla highlighted the vital role of young minds and women in shaping the country’s future.

Addressing students and dignitaries, Birla said: “The dynamic and visionary youth of India will drive transformative change across the globe. Women, too, are seizing vast opportunities and leading in diverse fields, proving to be true torchbearers of the nation’s future.”

Advertisement

Reflecting on student life, he called it the “golden phase of one’s journey”, urging students to set clear goals and pursue them with determination.

“Success requires more than ambition — it demands focus and perseverance,” he remarked.

Advertisement

Birla stressed that a positive mindset and resilience are key to overcoming challenges. He encouraged students to harness technological advancements, but also remain mindful of societal responsibilities.

“India’s growing prowess in innovation and research will soon make it a global leader in transformation,” he said, urging young minds to be the architects of change.

Encouraging creativity, Birla reminded students that failure is merely a step toward success. “Perseverance and ingenuity define true achievement,” he concluded.

The conclave brought together young entrepreneurs, scholars and industry leaders to discuss the future of business and innovation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper