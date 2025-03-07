LS Speaker Birla urges youth to be architects of change

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday emphasised that India’s youth will pioneer groundbreaking innovations and lead research on the global stage.

Speaking at the Business Conclave organised by Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University, Birla highlighted the vital role of young minds and women in shaping the country’s future.

Addressing students and dignitaries, Birla said: “The dynamic and visionary youth of India will drive transformative change across the globe. Women, too, are seizing vast opportunities and leading in diverse fields, proving to be true torchbearers of the nation’s future.”

Reflecting on student life, he called it the “golden phase of one’s journey”, urging students to set clear goals and pursue them with determination.

“Success requires more than ambition — it demands focus and perseverance,” he remarked.

Birla stressed that a positive mindset and resilience are key to overcoming challenges. He encouraged students to harness technological advancements, but also remain mindful of societal responsibilities.

“India’s growing prowess in innovation and research will soon make it a global leader in transformation,” he said, urging young minds to be the architects of change.

Encouraging creativity, Birla reminded students that failure is merely a step toward success. “Perseverance and ingenuity define true achievement,” he concluded.

The conclave brought together young entrepreneurs, scholars and industry leaders to discuss the future of business and innovation.