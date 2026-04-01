LSR students protest for third day over ‘apolitical stance’ row

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The unrest was triggered by a video posted on April 13 on the official Instagram handle of the BJP, featuring LSR Principal Kanika K Ahuja speaking on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

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In the video, she termed the legislation a “constitutional course correction”, prompting sharp reactions from sections of the student community and alumni.

Students have questioned whether the Principal’s appearance on a political party’s platform aligns with the college’s long-held identity as a non-partisan academic space. According to protesting students, the issue is not about the legislation itself, but about maintaining institutional neutrality.

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A third-year student said, “Our college is known to be apolitical, yet the principal appearing on a political party’s official page connects the institution with a particular ideology. This goes against what we stand for.”

Another student emphasised that the protest was collective in nature. “Nobody is leading this protest. We are representing ourselves as a collective. We have only been asking for a conversation with the administration, but that has not happened in an open and inclusive manner,” the student said.

Participants in the protest also raised concerns about the manner in which the situation had been handled. Some alleged that students were asked to verify their identities while attempting to meet the Principal and expressed apprehension over being monitored. There were also claims that warnings were issued to students regarding their participation, including communication with parents.

Despite these concerns, students maintained that the protest had remained peaceful and focused on seeking clarity and accountability from the administration.