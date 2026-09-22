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Home / Delhi / LSR suspends offline classes after post rape encounter near back gate, panic grips students

LSR suspends offline classes after post rape encounter near back gate, panic grips students

Classes shifted online, LSR Students’ Union convenes emergency online general body meeting (GBM) to discuss girls' safety 

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:32 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Special staff of the South East District Police conduct an investigation at the encounter site after one of the accused in the alleged gang-rape near Kalkaji Temple was apprehended following a brief exchange of fire with the police, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)
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Classes at Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) were suspended from noon on Tuesday and shifted online after a police encounter with an accused in the Kalkaji gang rape case took place around 50 metres from the college’s back gate.

The developments triggered panic among students and the faculty was asked to shift to online classes on Wednesday, while the LSR Students’ Union convened an emergency online general body meeting (GBM) at 9 pm on Tuesday to discuss students’ safety concerns and security measures around the campus.

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The union plans to formally approach the principal seeking stronger security along the college perimeter, particularly around the back gate and the adjoining lanes and parks.

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The incident comes days after the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old at Astha Kunj Park, close to the college. The encounter near the back gate has heightened anxiety among students who use the area while commuting to and from the campus.

"The safety, security and well-being of our students is of paramount importance to us. Security personnel are deployed at all gates, and CCTV surveillance across the campus is being continuously monitored and strengthened. We are in close coordination with the Amar Colony Police Station and have requested increased patrolling in the lanes adjoining the college, especially around the back gate and the parks in the vicinity," LSR Principal Kanika K Ahuja told The Tribune.

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"We have requested our faculty mentors and college counsellor to remain available for any support students may require," she said.

A second-year student, requesting anonymity, said the situation changed quickly after news of the encounter spread on the campus. “Classes were going on normally, but after the encounter near the college, many students became scared and there was panic on the campus,” the student said.

Another student said the presence of several police personnel around the college added to the students’ apprehension. “There were many police personnel around the college after the encounter. Amid the panic among students, the college decided to suspend classes and shift teaching online,” the student said.

Students have now sought increased police patrolling and surveillance around the back gate and the adjoining parks and lanes, with safety around the college perimeter emerging as the immediate concern.

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