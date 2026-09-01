Lured with chocolate, van driver sexually assaults nursery student in Delhi

A nursery student was allegedly lured with chocolates by a school van driver and sexually assaulted in outer Delhi, the police said on Monday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

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The police said the incident came to light on August 16 when the child’s parents noticed “bruises” on her arms and face.

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According to the police, when the mother noticed the “bruises” and asked what had happened, the girl told her about a ‘bad uncle’ who gives her chocolates but also touches her inappropriately and makes her uncomfortable. Since the child didn’t know the name of the accused, her parents took up the matter with the school the very next day. According to investigators, on August 24, the school authorities showed the child CCTV footage from several cameras, and she recognised the driver in one of them.

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The police said the footage showed the accused following the girl till the washroom and offering her chocolates before allegedly sexually assaulting her.

The accused, who has been driving a school van for around eight months, was arrested the same day, the police said.

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According to an official, the man allegedly followed the child to the washroom before sexually abusing her. Preliminary investigation suggests that the child was abused four times.

The police said they also found videos on the driver’s mobile phone giving chocolates to the child.

“CCTV footage from across the school premises has also been taken into possession and is being sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for forensic examination,” the official said. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case.

The police also issued an advisory, noting that some schools and private persons were engaging unverified persons and non-commercial or private vehicles for picking up and dropping off students without proper verification.

According to the advisory, all school managements have been advised to engage only police-verified staff, including drivers, helpers, guards and Group-D employees.

Schools have been advised not to hire unverified and non-commercial vehicles for transportation of schoolchildren and to use only registered commercial vehicles with proper permits.

Schools also must ensure functional CCTV coverage with backup and deploy female staff to oversee children, the advisory said.

Commission seeks action-taken report

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of three cases involving the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old schoolgirl on a sleeper bus in the Kashmere Gate area, sexual assault on a nursery student at a private school in Bawana and a 10-year-old girl who reportedly died after being made to stand in the sun for hours as punishment at a school in Kalyanpuri.

In a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, DCW chairperson Lata Gupta sought expeditious investigation into the three cases and an action-taken report (ATR) preferably within seven days.

The commission also advised the police to register cases under stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws to ensure strict punishment for those found guilty. Copies of the letter were sent to the DCPs of North, Outer North and East districts for necessary action.