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Home / Delhi / Madhya Pradesh-based YouTuber killed in Nuh mishap

Madhya Pradesh-based YouTuber killed in Nuh mishap

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:27 AM May 17, 2026 IST
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YouTuber Ankit Gaikwad, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, was killed while his two friends, including a woman, were injured in a road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Saturday morning.

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The injured were identified as Navdeep and Bhumika, both residents of Bhopal.

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The accident occurred near Agon village in Nuh district on the expressway around 5:30 am on Saturday when Gaikwad (25), along with his friends Navdeep and Bhumika, was traveling toward Delhi in a car. Their car rammed the back of a loading auto, injuring all three friends.

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Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital, where doctors declared Gaikwad dead. The car was completely damaged. The injured were admitted to hospital. Navdeep was driving the car while Gaikwad was sitting next to him. The accident occurred when the car was overtaking a loading auto and suddenly rammed into it.

A senior police official said an FIR had been registered and that they were investigating the matter.

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