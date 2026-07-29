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Home / Delhi / Magisterial probe blames MC Delhi for Saket building collapse

Magisterial probe blames MC Delhi for Saket building collapse

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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The multi-storey building collapsed on May 30, leaving six dead and eight injured.
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A Delhi Government-ordered magisterial inquiry has held the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) “primarily responsible” for the collapse of a commercial building near Saket Metro Station that killed six people in May, accusing the civic body of failing to act against illegal construction and fabricating official records to mislead the investigation.

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The report, submitted by the South Delhi district magistrate to the Delhi Chief Secretary, concluded that the tragedy was preventable and resulted from unauthorised structural additions, including illegal third and fourth floors, coupled with the MCD’s failure to enforce building bylaws. The multi-storey building collapsed on May 30, leaving six dead and eight injured.

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According to the inquiry, the MCD received a complaint regarding unauthorised construction on March 9, but failed to conduct inspections, verify violations or initiate demolition or preventive action for over two months. The report noted that the illegal third and fourth floors were officially booked only on May 27, although they had allegedly been constructed 3 months before the collapse.

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The inquiry alleged that MCD officials created “false and fabricated” documents after the incident, including a show-cause notice dated May 27 and a work-stop notice dated May 29, to create a false impression that action had been taken before the incident.

Rejecting the MCD’s claim that excavation for an underground water tank triggered the collapse, the report said the explanation lacked technical evidence.

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While giving a clean chit to the Delhi Police and the Delhi Jal Board, the inquiry identified serious shortcomings in the MCD’s monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.

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