Major Aashish Dhonchak posthumously conferred Shaurya Chakra

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Thursday conferred Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) on Major Aashish Dhonchak of Panipat during a programme at Rashtrapati Bhawan. His mother Kamla Devi and wife Jyoti received the award.

Major Aashish Dhonchak got martyred during a fierce gunfight with terrorists in the Garol area of Kokernag in Anantnag district of South Kashmir on September 13, 2023.

In a post on X, President Murmu stated, "In a search-and-destroy operation in a densely forested area of Anantnag district in September 2023, he sustained severe gunshot wounds. Despite his injuries, he continued to pin down the terrorists with precision fire, allowing his team to take cover and eliminate the terrorists. The officer displayed raw courage and exemplified true leadership from the front."

Earlier, Major Aashish Dhonchak (36) was felicitated with Sena Medal for his bravery on August 15, 2023. He was posted in the 19th Rashtriya Rifles.

Born on October 23, 1987, Aashish joined the Army as Lieutenant at Dehradun in June 2013 while he was pursuing MTech.

After completion of his training, his first posting was in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, followed by Meerut and Bathinda. He was promoted as Major in 2018 and again he was posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

He had a strong desire to join the Army from his childhood, his uncle said. He completed his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya in the NFL as his father Lal Singh shifted to the NFL township complex in 1999. He had also won a gold medal in badminton.