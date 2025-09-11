Major administrative reshuffle in Capital

In an administrative reshuffle, the Delhi Government has reassigned the responsibilities of 39 senior officers, including 22 IAS and 17 Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) officers, with immediate effect, it said on Wednesday.

According to the official order, IAS officer Nandini Paliwal, currently posted as Commissioner, Trade & Taxes, will also hold the additional charge of Secretary, Services Department. IAS officer Shailendra Singh Parihar has been appointed as District Magistrate of Shahdara, replacing Rishita, who has been transferred to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Senior IAS Prashant Goyal, serving as the Finance Commissioner, will now oversee the Food & Supplies Department as well, while IAS Shurveer Singh has been entrusted with the dual charge as the Finance Secretary and Development Commissioner.

Divisional Commissioner Neeraj Semwal will also handle the Land & Building and Power Departments, while IAS Vijay Kumar Bidhuri has been made the Secretary, Urban Development, and Excise Commissioner Ravi Jha will additionally serve as the Special Secretary, PWD.

At the sub-divisional level, Anuja Trivedi has been posted as SDM, Kapashera; Jarad Prateek Anil as SDM, Narela; and Piyush Kumar as SDM, Saket.

In addition to this, 17 DANICS officers have also been reassigned. Kamlesh Kumar has been posted as ADM, North-East; Prem Singh Meena as ADM, South-West; and Aditya Kumar Jha as SDM, Karol Bagh; among others.