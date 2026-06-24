Major fire breaks out in labour settlements near Delhi’s Udyog Bhawan; over 200 structures gutted

A major fire broke out in a cluster of temporary tin-shed accommodations for labourers near Udyog Bhawan in central New Delhi in the wee hours of Wednesday, gutting around 200 makeshift structures, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

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The fire department received a call at 3.02 am about the blaze in an electrical panel located near the labour settlement. The flames rapidly spread through the closely packed tin-shed rooms. A massive firefighting operation was launched.

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The incident comes as demolition work at Udyog Bhawan, a landmark government office complex in the Central Vista area, is under way as part of the central government’s large-scale redevelopment project. Built in the late 1950s, Udyog Bhawan is being dismantled following the demolition of the neighbouring Nirman Bhawan.

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Authorities said no deaths or injuries have been reported. The magnitude of the property damage is yet to be assessed.