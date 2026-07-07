Major landslide hits Wayanad tunnel project, several workers feared trapped

A major landslide, triggered by continuous heavy rainfall, struck a tunnel road project site at Kalladi in Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday, raising fears that several people may be trapped beneath the debris.

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The landslide occurred near Meenakshi Bridge, where construction of the Anakkompoyil–Meppadi tunnel project linking Kerala's Malappuram and Wayanad districts is underway. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Kalpetta rushed to the spot shortly after the incident. Search and rescue operations are being carried out by teams from the Fire and Rescue Services, police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

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The affected area includes workers' accommodation as well as a few nearby houses and homestays. According to officials, local residents rescued at least three workers immediately after the landslide before emergency teams reached the site. Preliminary reports indicate that at least five people sustained injuries in the incident. Continuous rainfall and unstable terrain have complicated rescue efforts, with authorities using heavy machinery to clear the debris while ensuring the safety of rescue personnel. The incident occurred near Chooralmala, one of the worst-hit areas in the devastating 2024 Wayanad landslides, once again highlighting the vulnerability of the hilly region during the monsoon season.

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Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and further details on the number of people trapped and the cause of the landslide are awaited. Kerala Minister T Siddique and the Wayanad District Collector are overseeing the rescue efforts and verifying whether more people remain trapped. The Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project, which aims to improve connectivity between Malappuram and Wayanad districts, commenced last year.