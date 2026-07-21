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Home / Delhi / Major win for CJP protesters: Delhi police releases all detainees

Major win for CJP protesters: Delhi police releases all detainees

Cockroach Janata Party spokesperson Saurav Das made the announcement and asked everyone to maintain peace

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:46 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Security personnel stand guard as protesters gather during a march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. PTI
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In a big win for the ongoing students' protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi police on Tuesday released all detainees who had been held after the agitation against NEET-UG paper leak went violent on Monday.

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Cockroach Janata Party spokesperson Saurav Das made the announcement and asked everyone to maintain peace.

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"Our lawyers have told us that all detainees have been released. The dharna outside Delhi police headquarters has therefore been called off. Everyone is requested to maintain peace," Das said.

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had earlier announced they would march to Delhi police headquarters if all detainees were not released by 8 PM tonight.

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