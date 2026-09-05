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Home / Delhi / Make Delhi garbage-free, improve education, healthcare, CM tells MCD’s new panel chiefs

Make Delhi garbage-free, improve education, healthcare, CM tells MCD’s new panel chiefs

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Gupta made the remarks while meeting the office-bearers of the MCD’s special and ad hoc committees at the CM’s Janseva Sadan.
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday asked newly appointed chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of various MCD committees to make a garbage-free Delhi a priority and work collectively to improve sanitation, waste management, healthcare, education and other basic civic services.

Gupta made the remarks while meeting the office-bearers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s special and ad hoc committees at the CM’s Janseva Sadan. The meeting was led by Mayor Pravesh Wahi and was attended by Deputy Mayor Monika Pant, Leader of the House Jaibhagwan Yadav and other civic body office-bearers.

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Emphasising the MCD’s role in building a “developed Delhi”, Gupta said the civic body had a crucial responsibility in improving the city’s basic infrastructure, sanitation and environment, besides strengthening primary education and healthcare. She said making Delhi garbage-free should be among the MCD’s key priorities, adding that an effective waste disposal system and clean public spaces were essential for improving the quality of life and the image of the Capital.

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“A clean Delhi is not merely a matter of sanitation; it is also a reflection of a better life, a healthy environment and a developed city,” she said. Gupta also called for sustained efforts to improve the quality of education in MCD schools and provide children with a better learning environment. She stressed the need to strengthen healthcare facilities at the local level so that residents could access better civic health services.

The CM assured the MCD representatives that the civic body would no longer have to face financial difficulties and asked them to make better use of available resources, with development and public service works receiving priority. She said improved coordination between the Centre and the Delhi government under the “double-engine government” should translate into faster development of the Capital.

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The meeting was attended by office-bearers of several MCD committees, including those dealing with education, environment management services, medical and public health, community services, women welfare and child development, works, horticulture, licensing and tehbazari, assurances and property tax.

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