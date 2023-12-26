Make plan for regularisation of illegal colonies: L-G to officials

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 25

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena chaired a meeting with officials on Monday following the passage of a Bill in Parliament extending the protection provided to unauthorised constructions against official action by three years.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Act, 2023, was passed in Parliament recently.

Taking stock of the progress in work, Saxena chaired a meeting with the chief secretary, additional CS (Urban Development), principal secretary (Public Works Department), the vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the commissioner of the Delhi Municipal Corporation and other senior officials from various stakeholder departments and agencies.

The L-G learnt about the status of work related to the regularisation of unauthorised colonies and rehabilitation of the slum dwellers under the Pradhan Mantri – Unauthorised colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) (Urban).

An official at the L-G’s office said, “Saxena had undertaken a comprehensive exercise to get the regularisation and rehabilitation issues incorporated for a permanent solution into the ‘Master Plan for Delhi 2041’. He asked the officers to give specific timelines for the complete implementation of PM-UDAY, PMAY and the land pooling policy of the DDA.”

“It was brought to the notice of the L-G that ambiguity in the boundaries of the unauthorised colonies, repeated extensions of cut-off dates and uncertainty in notified slum clusters had kept the issue hanging for long, and this finally led the Centre to formulate the PM-UDAY and PMAY schemes in 2019. However, with the outbreak of the pandemic, work could not be undertaken in full swing,” the official added.

The L-G expressed concern at the fact that the Act had been in operation since December 2006 in different versions, and yet the matter remained hanging, notwithstanding the constraints caused by the pandemic.

Saxena directed the officials concerned to come up with a concrete time-bound plan of action for the registration, verification and subsequent regularisation of the unauthorised colonies and stressed that the process of doing the same needed to be made simple and hassle-free, an official said.

“He warned that no dereliction or corruption would be tolerated. With regard to the rehabilitation of the slums, the L-G directed the DDA to identify other sites within a radius of five kilometres of slums,” the official added. He directed the officials to ensure that the entire plan is put in place within a month.

