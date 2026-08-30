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Home / Delhi / Make police permission mandatory for processions in Lutyens’ Delhi, demands PIL in SC

Make police permission mandatory for processions in Lutyens’ Delhi, demands PIL in SC

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:23 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court of India. Tribune file
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As the CJP prepares for its September 5 protest march, a PIL in the Supreme Court has sought a direction to make police permission mandatory for processions in Lutyens’ Delhi where protestors often gather near ‘Jantar Mantar’ in the national capital.

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Filed by retired Delhi Police officer Rajendra Singh, the PIL has sought a direction that no public call for large-scale mobilisation, march or organised demonstration in security-sensitive constitutional zones, including India Gate, Central Vista and adjoining areas, be acted upon unless the organisers have first obtained the requisite permissions.

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On August 3, the Supreme Court had issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi Government on another PIL filed by one Satish Chand Kaushik who contended that the Jantar Mantar in the heart of the national capital was not a suitable venue for holding protests as they caused inconvenience to local residents and disrupted essential services.

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The latest PIL by Singh has sought a direction that any proposed mobilisation in Lutyens’ Delhi be appropriately regulated, deferred or suitably modified until after the conclusion of the BRICS Summit scheduled for September 12-13.

The PIL wanted the top court to direct the authorities to ensure that no march or procession proceeded beyond the authorised limits, except in accordance with lawful permissions and the applicable regulatory framework governing the concerned area.

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Accusing the Centre of failing to honour the promises made on July 25 to persuade the group to withdraw its 36-day agitation against examination irregularities, The CJP has called for a protest march in Delhi on September 5.

The Delhi Police had earlier said it had not received any request for a procession from India Gate to the Delhi Police Headquarters, despite the CJP announcing plans for one.

The CJP march is scheduled to take place on Teachers’ Day and would be led by families of students who committed suicide following the cancellation of the NEET exam and the subsequent re-test, as well as those who were allegedly subjected to police excesses during the July agitation.

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