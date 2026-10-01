Make pvt operators of taxi apps accountable: Delhi HC notice to cab giants over women’s safety

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday put cab-hailing giants Uber, Ola and Rapido on notice over the safety of women using app-based taxis, making it clear that private operators cannot escape responsibility when passengers face security risks.

“We want to make the private operators of the taxi apps accountable. That is the reason we are issuing notices,” Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed while hearing a PIL seeking tighter safety measures for women travelling in app-based cabs, bike-taxis and other ride-hailing services.

Advertisement

The Bench also issued notice to the Centre and Delhi Government and asked all respondents to file their replies. The matter will next be heard on December 16.

Advertisement

The PIL, filed by Aditya Sehgal, has sought a comprehensive overhaul of safety protocols for women using app-based transport services in Delhi-NCR.

During the hearing, Sehgal’s counsel claimed that more than two lakh app-based cabs operate in the Delhi-NCR region, but alleged that there was inadequate checking of drivers, particularly during night hours.

Advertisement

The counsel told the court that there was no effective checking after 8 or 9 pm to ascertain whether drivers operating rides, including those serving airports or other strategic locations, were fit to drive and not under the influence of alcohol.

The petition has sought safeguards to ensure that the driver and vehicle arriving for a booking are the same as those shown on the app. It also seeks a system under which a passenger can cancel a ride without penalty if an unauthorised driver or vehicle turns up, with such substitutions being recorded as safety incidents.

Another key demand is for 24-hour command and control centres capable of responding to SOS alerts and sharing booking details, driver identity, vehicle registration and live location with police and emergency responders, subject to privacy safeguards.

The plea has also sought automatic alerts when a vehicle makes a significant deviation from the booked route, regular gender-sensitivity training for drivers and surveillance at locations identified as vulnerable.

For women travelling alone, the petitioner has proposed a pool of verified female drivers, with passengers being allowed to request or be preferentially assigned such drivers wherever available.