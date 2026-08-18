DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Makeup artiste drugged, raped twice by social media friend in Delhi

Makeup artiste drugged, raped twice by social media friend in Delhi

Says accused also threatened to kill her

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:14 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

A 22-year-old makeup artiste was allegedly raped twice here by a man she befriended on social media after being drugged, police sources said on Sunday.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, the woman met the accused through social media last year. He also introduced himself as a makeup artiste and later called her to a hotel in northwest Delhi in July, saying he would introduce her to clients for work, a source said.

Advertisement

The woman alleged that the accused served her cold drink laced with sedatives and raped her after she lost consciousness. The accused later promised to marry her and persuaded her not to approach the police, she stated in her complaint.

Advertisement

The woman further alleged that on August 8, the accused took her to a hotel in GTB Nagar here and sexually assaulted her again. When she tried to resist, he threatened to kill her.

Her condition deteriorated during the assault, following which she was taken to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the source said.

Advertisement

A case has been registered in this regard and the police are searching for the accused. The police have seized CCTV footage from the hotel and the entry register as part of the investigation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts