Makeup artiste drugged, raped twice by social media friend in Delhi

A 22-year-old makeup artiste was allegedly raped twice here by a man she befriended on social media after being drugged, police sources said on Sunday.

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According to the complaint, the woman met the accused through social media last year. He also introduced himself as a makeup artiste and later called her to a hotel in northwest Delhi in July, saying he would introduce her to clients for work, a source said.

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The woman alleged that the accused served her cold drink laced with sedatives and raped her after she lost consciousness. The accused later promised to marry her and persuaded her not to approach the police, she stated in her complaint.

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The woman further alleged that on August 8, the accused took her to a hotel in GTB Nagar here and sexually assaulted her again. When she tried to resist, he threatened to kill her.

Her condition deteriorated during the assault, following which she was taken to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the source said.

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A case has been registered in this regard and the police are searching for the accused. The police have seized CCTV footage from the hotel and the entry register as part of the investigation.