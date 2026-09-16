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Home / Delhi / Making parliaments more inclusive: Delhi Speaker calls for affordable reforms

Making parliaments more inclusive: Delhi Speaker calls for affordable reforms

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:28 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday called for practical and affordable reforms to make parliaments more inclusive, saying resource constraints should not come in the way of ensuring dignity and equal participation for legislators and citizens.

Gupta made the remarks while chairing a Joint Network Workshop on “Delivering Inclusivity Measures in Capacity Strained Parliaments” at the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Cape Town, South Africa.

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“Capacity may be unequal across our legislatures; democratic dignity cannot,” Gupta said, calling for a shift from representation to meaningful participation. The workshop discussed measures to improve gender sensitivity, disability inclusion and parliamentary accessibility in legislatures facing financial, staffing and technological constraints.

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Gupta cited global data showing that women held 27.5 per cent of seats in national parliaments as of January 2026, while only about one-fifth of parliamentary Speakers were women. He also referred to the WHO estimate that 1.3 billion people, or one in six globally, experience significant disability.

He said inclusion should cover the entire parliamentary process, from elections and induction to committee assignments, speaking opportunities and leadership. He suggested measures such as accessible documents circulated in advance, predictable sitting schedules, anti-harassment mechanisms, reasonable accommodation and remote participation where constitutionally permissible.

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