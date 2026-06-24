Malhotra visits Delhi Gate fire victims, assures assistance

Delhi BJP president and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra on Tuesday visited Valmiki Basti in Delhi Gate, where a major fire, allegedly caused by a short circuit, damaged several houses and shops late on Monday night.

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Accompanied by Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal and local BJP leaders, Malhotra met affected families and shopkeepers and reviewed the relief measures being carried out in the area.

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Describing the incident as “extremely painful”, Malhotra said around 15 families had lost their homes in the blaze and assured them of all possible assistance. He said BJP workers were coordinating relief efforts and arranging shelter, ration, clothing and other essential items for those affected.

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“The destruction of homes of 15 families in the massive fire caused by a short circuit is extremely painful. The BJP will take every possible step to help the affected people,” Malhotra said.

According to party leaders, several houses and commercial establishments suffered extensive damage in the fire, though no casualty figures were immediately available. The visit came hours after the blaze, with BJP leaders interacting with residents and assessing the losses suffered by families and traders in the locality.